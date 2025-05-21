Telangana: Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Exams Begin on Thursday

The Intermediate Advanced Supplementary examinations are set to begin on Thursday. Students arriving up to five minutes late will be allowed to take the exam. It is already known that the same five-minute grace period was permitted during the annual exams held in March. Now, the Board of Intermediate Education Secretary, Krishna Aditya, has announced that the same rule will apply for the supplementary exams as well.

First-year exams will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and second-year exams will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Students arriving after 9:05 AM or after 2:35 PM will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

The exams, starting Thursday, will conclude on May 29. This time, around 4.2 lakh students are expected to appear for the exams. A total of 892 exam centers have been set up across the state. Secretary Krishna Aditya stated that all necessary arrangements for conducting the exams have been completed.