Telangana intermediate evaluation process postponed to May 3

Telangana: The intermediate evaluation process in Telangana has been postponed to May 3 in the view of ongoing coronavirus lockdown, announced the Telangana state board of intermediate education.

The intermediate exams in the state were held from March 4 to March 18. Meanwhile, the evaluation of languages and optional subjects began on March 15 and March 19 respectively. However, the evaluation process was postponed due to the state lockdown from March 23.

If the evaluation process begins on May 4, the results of first and second-year intermediate exams will be announced in May last week. This delay in intermediate results will have an effect on degree admissions for the academic year 2020-21 as well as on the EAMCET results.