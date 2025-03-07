Live
Just In
Intermediate Exams: Over 10,000 Absentees and Malpractice Cases in Telangana
More than 10,000 students were absent during the Telangana Intermediate second-year exams.
The intermediate second-year exams, which began on Thursday, saw over 10,000 students absent. Of the 4,52,028 students registered for the second language paper – II, 4,40,513 attended the exams at 1,532 centers across Telangana.
Observers from the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education reported that the exams proceeded smoothly in districts like Sangareddy, Medak, Jagtial, Bhongir, Rangareddy, and Medchal. However, four malpractice cases were reported—three in Jagtial and one in Nizamabad—where students were caught with written materials. Flying squads and special observers deployed by the Board identified and booked the offenders. Students caught with such materials would be barred from future exams.
Despite the smooth conduct of the exams, students raised concerns about the lack of basic facilities. They pointed out the absence of wall clocks, which made it difficult to keep track of time, especially since the bell intended to signal every half hour was not functioning. Additionally, some centers prohibited the entry of writing pads and water bottles, and many students complained about poor infrastructure, including uncomfortable benches and chairs, which made the exam experience challenging.