Telangana intermediate students to have online classes from Aug 17

Online classes for intermediate courses in Telangana will begin next week i.e, from August 17, according to a statement released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

The admissions for the first-year intermediate students will begin from September 1, 2020 and attendance for teachers' has been made 50 per cent mandatory.

Meanwhile, the online classes from Class 6 to Class 10 students from government schools will begin from August 20 and are conducted through T-SAT. And students from Class 3 to Class 5 will have the digital classes from September 1, 2020.

The admissions for degree courses in the state will start from August 20 through Degree Online Sevices, Telangana (DOST). Candidates seek admissions for BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA and BBM through DOST online portal in any of the state universities such as Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana Universities.

On the other hand, the students who are awaiting the intermediate schedule can begin the preparation as the government announced the dates for the exam. The government proposed to conduct TS EAMCET on September 9, 10, 11 and 14.