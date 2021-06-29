Telangana invokes education act directs schools not to increase fee

Hyderabad: Telangana State Education Department (TSED) on Monday asked all the schools in Telangana affiliated to State Board, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and other International Boards not to increase any kind o fees during the academic year 2021-22.

A government order issued late on Monday evening has directed all the schools further change only tuition fee on monthly basis till further orders.

It warned non-compliance with the directions will result in the cancellation of affiliation to the other barons and initiation of appropriate action against the school management under relevant acts and rules.

The TSED invoking the powers vested with it under Rule 21 of Telangana Educational Institutions (Establishment, Recognition, Administration and Control of Schools under Private Management) Rules, 1993 asked the Director of School Education to take necessary action for the implementation of these orders.