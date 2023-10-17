Telangana is in Heart of Modi: Rajnath Singh

Maheswaram: Defence Minister Rajanth Singh said on Monday that Telangana is at heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the party has vision, mission and passion for development of the country and Telangana.

Addressing his second poll rally in Badangpet of Maheswaram segment, SIngh said response to two public meetings he had addressed makes it clear that the party will come to power in State.

He said the credit for Telangana formation goes not to the BRS or to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, but to youth who had mounted an uncompromising fight for it.

‘BJP played a key role in the formation of Telangana. Being the BJP chief then, I had made it clear that united AP should be reorganised and Telangana should have comprehensive development at a faster pace."

Singh said the party and Telangana share special relations. ‘It is the only State other than Gujarat gave two MPs to the Lok Sabha in 1984. The party’s winning journey started with the two seats to win 302 seats. He said in Gujarat the government has been in power for the last 27 years; Gujarat development has become a model for the country’.

‘People of Telangana blessed and showed their affection to BRS voting it to power twice. But, except some development here and there around Hyderabad, the State has been neglected. Telangana is among the backward States. If there is anyone responsible for it, it is KCR and the government for last 10 years," he pointed out.

Singh said the Congress is also staking claim to come to power in Telangana. "The Congress has backstabbed and cheated people. It was compelled to give Telangana by coming under pressure from fight of youth and BJP," he added.

He asserted that State has not developed to its potential in last 10 years. Instead whatever development happened it turned into a private limited company with interference of family and misuse of power. Corruption is ruling the roost and it has become talk of town as far as Delhi. "People of Telangana want a government for which State is first and not family is first. But, unfortunately, State has gone into clutches of a family; CM did not deliver on his promises.

The minister said the State government was inefficient even in conducting TSPSC examinations with leakage of question papers. It was a cruel joke of BRS against youth and unemployed in Telangana. When exams take place question papers get leaked; it is a cruel joke on youth.

Explaining the fight against corruption by the Centre under Modi, he dismissed ‘discrimination’ to Telangana. Instead, he recalled how Modi recently laid foundations and dedicated several development works, railway projects, and Vande Bharat trains to State.

However, Singh asked the government to play its part in early completion of development works. He said 5,000 Ayushman Centres were opened in Telangana, recalling how the Centre stood firmly behind Telangana during Covid. Also, the Modi government brought back Indian students, including those from Telangana, from different countries during Covid as their parents were worried about their safety.

‘We have a vision, mission and passion for development of the country and Telangana’, Singh said. The Modi government is working for socio-economic development of every individual by launching several schemes. The Women's Reservation Bill providing 33 per cent reservations in legislatures will help women play a greater role.’ Singh said politics should be aimed at welfare of the poorest of the poor with humanity and justice at its core. But the BRS and AIMIM are playing politics in the name of communities, religion and regions. He stressed the strong stand taken by the PM on war against terror and noted that everyone should condemn it at all levels.

He asked people to choose louts as goddess Lakshmi wouldn't come riding either car or holding hands, but come seated on lotus.