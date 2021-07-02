Telangana is witnessing more development than before

Hyderabad: TRS MLA Danam Nagender on Friday said that the State was witnessing more development now compared to what there was while he was the minister in Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Nagender denyed rumours of his leaving the party. The Khairatabad MLA said that he would be with TRS till his last breath.

He further said that there was no truth in the rumours his resignation with TRS. "I got more respect in TRS than Congress party. What is left in Congress to join? I was humiliated in Congress party. I have not sought minister's post and will never seek," said Nagender. He said he would lodge a complaint with the cyber crime police for spreading fake messages against the irresponsible YouTube channels.

Appreciating Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Nagender said that there was no development in Telangana during undivided Andhra Pradesh. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was taking up development works with commitment," he added.

He called upon the Congress leaders to join TRS for Bangaru Telangana.

The TRS leader lashed out at the new PCC president Revanth Reddy stating that the Congress seniors should know how would a person, who got the post by giving money would work. There is no future for Congress and BJP in Telangana, he asserted.