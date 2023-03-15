Telangana: IT sleuths conduct raids on various organisations across the state

The Income Tax sleuths are simultaneously conducting searches in 40 locations across the state along with Hyderabad. Inspections are being carried out in many organisations along with Christian missionaries at Alwal, Bollaram, Keesara, Jeedimetla, Patancheru and Secunderabad in Hyderabad.



Also, IT searches are going on in many places in Medak and Warangal. Many organisations and offices are being raided since morning in all areas. IT inspections are also going on in the child development organisations.

However, more details about these IT attacks are yet to be known.







