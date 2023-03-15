  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: IT sleuths conduct raids on various organisations across the state

Income Tax Department
x

Income Tax Department 

Highlights

The Income Tax sleuths are simultaneously conducting searches in 40 locations across the state along with Hyderabad.

The Income Tax sleuths are simultaneously conducting searches in 40 locations across the state along with Hyderabad. Inspections are being carried out in many organisations along with Christian missionaries at Alwal, Bollaram, Keesara, Jeedimetla, Patancheru and Secunderabad in Hyderabad.

Also, IT searches are going on in many places in Medak and Warangal. Many organisations and offices are being raided since morning in all areas. IT inspections are also going on in the child development organisations.

However, more details about these IT attacks are yet to be known.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X