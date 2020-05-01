Telangana Jagruti facilitates stranded Telugus in Kuwait to return to Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Jagruti has come to the rescue of the immigrants living illegally in Kuwait by taking up their paper work for sending them to the country after the Kuwait government gave them amnesty.

Many immigrant workers who went to Kuwait in 2018 and 2020 were living in the country even after their visas got expired. The Kuwait government announced amnesty and provided the immigrants opportunity to go to their native countries.

The immigrants told their plight to the former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who asked the Kuwait Jagruti general secretary Vinay Mutyala to help the imigrants.

The Jagruti members helped the immigrants by filling up forms, helping them to get temporary papers (emergency certificate).

The Kuwait Jagruti members called upon the people living illegally in Kuwait to contact them for returning to India utilising the amnesty announced by the local government.