Telangana: Kanti Velugu program to start from January 18, 2022 across the state

The Kanti Velugu program launched by TRS government in 2018 will be conducted across the state once agai from January 18. Chief Minister KCR decided to conduct this program again and reviewed the implementation of the Kanti Velugu program today.

KCR held a meeting with the Ministry of Health and other ministers on public health. On this occasion, a decision was taken to conduct th program again.

It is known that the Kanti Velam scheme was launched by CM KCR on August 15, 2018 in Malkapur of Medak district. However, the scheme lasted for five months. The government has also spent Rs.106 crores for it.

As part of the scheme, the government has distributed medicines along with spectacles to those suffering from eye problems. This program was successful then.