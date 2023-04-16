Telangana: Kanti Velugu surpasses 1crore mark

Over 1.08 Crore people have undergone eye screenings under the Kanti Velugu program of the State government with over 17 lakh getting reading glasses.



According to the officials, So far, 1,08,99,470 people which includes 51,16,106 males, 57,72,850 females and 4075 transgenders across the state were screened through the Kanti Velugu program, which is aimed at blindness-free Telangana. The officials said that 17,20,200 visually impaired people were identified and given free spectacles and medicines.

The beneficiaries expressed happiness that thousands of rupees are being saved for the poor middle class families with government's initiative for implementing Kanti Velugu Scheme. While 13,11,858 people were identified for prescription glasses, 78,67,170 people were diagnosed without any eye problems. The State Government has brought Kanti Velugu Scheme with the aim of health for all. The government has issued instructions to conduct this scheme for 100 days from January 19 to June 15. To make the program successful in the district, district collectors, medical and health officials and officials of various departments were planning and implementing the camps in advance. According to the targets set by the government, the Kanti Velugu program is being vigorously implemented throughout the state with advance plans, continuous monitoring, daily reviews, analysis, video conference and meetings, correcting the deficiencies from time to time.

The figures recorded in the camps show that in all the districts, there were more people who were troubled by not being able to see close images. Many people over the age of 40 visiting camps with nearsightedness, reading glasses were provided to such people immediately. Besides these, vitamin A, D and B complex tablets were being distributed to many people who are coming with eye problems.