Telangana: Kasturba School students fell sick in Nizamabad, minister directs probe

The female students of Kasturba School in Nizamabad fell ill due to the suspected food poisoning and suffered vomiting and were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.



According to the details, around 90 female students had learned to have suffered stomach aches and vomiting due to alleged food poisoning after having dinner on Monday night. The staff took it to the special officer in charge of the school Sobha, at one o'clock in the night and the students were taken to the hospital in Nizamabad.

Minister Vemula Prashant became serious as soon as he got the information about this incident and directed Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanth to take strict action against those responsible for this. Minister Vemula has ordered the Collector to immediately investigate at the field level.

The minister inquired about the health condition of the female students at present and smoke to Nizamabad Government Hospital Superintendent Pratima Raj and said that better treatment should be provided to female students.