Live
- Hyderabad: Over 60 volunteers wield broom to clean streets
- Niranjan deplores resignation of EC Arun Goel amidst LS polls preparations
- SEIL wins CII Gold Award
- Ayodhyakanda Akhanda Parayanam held
- Tributes paid to Savitribai Phule on her 127th death anniversary
- Time has come to prove strength of Nari Shakti: DK Aruna
- TSRTC MD asks employees to work with renewed enthusiasm
- To break ice, CM holds pow-wow with govt staff, teachers, unions
- TS stands at crossroads in NEP implementation
- Salman Khan gift to Anant Ambani and his fiancé goes viral
Just In
Telangana: Kavitha scraps Bharat Jagruthi
Highlights
The cultural organisation led by the BRS MLC K Kavitha Bharat Jagruthi, formerly Telangana Jagruti, has been scrapped.
Hyderabad: The cultural organisation led by the BRS MLC K Kavitha Bharat Jagruthi, formerly Telangana Jagruti, has been scrapped.
The decision was taken by the Bharat Jagruti President K Kavitha, who cancelled all the committees including NRI, National, State, District and Villages. The cancellation came in with immediate effect.
Sources said that the BRS leader is planning to revert to the old name of Telangana Jagruti in near future.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT