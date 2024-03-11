Telangana: Kavitha scraps Bharat Jagruthi

Hyderabad: The cultural organisation led by the BRS MLC K Kavitha Bharat Jagruthi, formerly Telangana Jagruti, has been scrapped.

The decision was taken by the Bharat Jagruti President K Kavitha, who cancelled all the committees including NRI, National, State, District and Villages. The cancellation came in with immediate effect.

Sources said that the BRS leader is planning to revert to the old name of Telangana Jagruti in near future.