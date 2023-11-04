Telangana: KCR to visit Konaipalli temple in Siddipet today ahead of filing nomination

Live
Telangana Chief Minister KCR is set to visit Konaipalli Venkateswara Swamy in Nangunur mandal of Siddipet district today.
SIDDIPET : Telangana Chief Minister KCR is set to visit Konaipalli Venkateswara Swamy in Nangunur mandal of Siddipet district today. He will reach the temple at 11 am and perform a special pooja. The local leaders have made all the necessary arrangements for the CM's visit, as instructed by Minister Harish Rao. The villagers are excited to welcome CM KCR and are prepared for his arrival.
It has been a tradition for KCR to visit this temple and perform a puja before filing his nomination for elections. This time, there will be a series of BRS sabhas (public meetings) as well. KCR will also file his nomination in Kamareddy on the 9th of this month and participate in BRS public meetings.
The Konaipalli Venkateswara temple holds sentimental value for CM KCR and his party. Whenever there is an election, KCR files nomination only after performing pujas at Konaipalli.