Telangana: KCR to visit Ranga Reddy district today to launch integrated collectorate

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Ranga Reddy district on Thursday. The District Integrated Collectorate constructed at Kongarakalan will be inaugurated.



The chief minister will reach Kongarakalan at 2 pm and hold a review meeting with the officials first after inaugurating the integrated collectorate. KCR as alway known will address the public in a huge public meeting to be organised near the Collectorate.



On Wednesday, Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, Collector Amay Kumar, TRS district president Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Chevella MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, Chevella MLA Kale Yadaya inspected the arrangements of the Chief Minister's meeting.

