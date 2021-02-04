Telangana: Khammam couple holds 'Baby Shower' for pet dog

In what could be termed as love for a pet dog, a couple from Sattupalli of Khammam district held a 'baby shower' for their beloved dog 'Steffi'. A wide number of guests were invited to bless the dog which was raised by the couple much like a daughter.

The couple -- Nutaki Navakumar, a principal of private B.Ed college and his wife Aasha, a nurse brought the 21-day-old puppy home on October 31, 2019. They named the dog Steffi and showered their love. It is learned that the couple also celebrated Stephen's first birthday on a grand scale.

Steffi, who is now one-and-a-half-year old got pregnant recently and the couple held a 'baby shower' on Tuesday. Nearly 50 guests including neighbours and kids were invited. A cake cutting ceremony was held followed by a lavish lunch.

The couple also own another pet dog who is now 11 years old.

Aasha who had worked as a nurse in Kuwait before lockdown said that they have two children, a son who is pursuing engineering and a daughter who completed MBBS.