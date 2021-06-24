Top
Telangana: Kin of journalists who died of COVID-19 to get Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Allam Narayana
Telangana State Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayana

Kin of journalists who died of COVID-19 will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh, said Telangana State Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayana.

In a meeting held on Wednesday, Allam Narayana said that the families of victims will also be provided with a pension of Rs 3,000 per month for a period of five years.

He also said that children of the slain journalists who are studying Class 10 and below will be given a scholarship of Rs 1000 per month (two people maximum).

Allam Narayana said that the government accorded a financial help of Rs 5.15 crore for the journalists who were infected with COVID-19. For financial help, he also further requested that people can send applications to Telangana State Media Academy, H.no 10-2-1, News Bhavan, 2nd floor, second floor, AC guards, Masab Tank, Telangana State Film Development Corporation Complex, Hyderabad.

