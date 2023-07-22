Telangana: Kishan Reddy meets presidents of BJP Morchas

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party State President and Union Minister Kishan Reddy conducted a meeting with the presidents of BJP Morchas. The meeting was attended by Sunil Bansal and Prakash Javadekar, among others. Former MLAs, former MLCs, former MPs, and former public representatives were also present, and their views were taken into consideration during the meeting.

The former MLAs and MPs expressed their happiness at being recognised and stated their willingness to undertake any assigned work. However, they said there was doubts in on the party fir no taking action against MLC Kavitha abd asserted that it would be better if the candidates for the upcoming elections were announced earlier.

In response, Sunil Bansal and Prakash Javadekar assured the presidents of the affiliated fronts that they would be available going forward and directed those interested in contesting the next elections to work in their constituencies addressing public issues. The leaders also suggested them to meet Indira Sena Reddy in Kishan Reddy's absence. T

Meanwhile, the BJP ranks are chalking out strategies to ensure the party's success in the upcoming Telangana elections and planning the activities to be undertaken in the state over the next 100 days.