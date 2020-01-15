Telangana: Last date to remit fee of SSC exam extended

The last date to remit the fee of SSC examination under the Tatkal scheme for regular/private candidates (once failed) for SSC exams in March has been extended.

The candidates can remit the fee to the concerned headmaster on January 22 with a fee of Rs 1,000. The Director of government examinations directed the headmaster to remit the fee in prescribed treasury challan, duly enclosing a list of candidates with it.

As per the notification released, the last date for remitting the fee will not be extended later.

It is notified that the candidates are eligible to write the advanced supplementary examinations in May/June only if they get registered for the SSC exams. Meanwhile, the last date for uploading online data will close on January 24.