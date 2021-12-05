Telangana: Last rites of Konijeti Rosaiah to be held today in Hyderabad with state honours

Former governor of Tamil Nadu, former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Congress party veteran Konijeti Rosaiah passed away on Saturday morning and the funeral will be held on Sunday. Rosaiah's body will be laid to rest at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. From there they will move to a farm in Devarayanjal, Medchal district. The Telangana government will conduct Rosaiah's funeral with state honours. Collectors of Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad have already made arrangements to this effect. Many Telugu state dignitaries and Congress leaders will attend Rosaiah's funeral. The AP government along with the Telangana government have declared three days of mourning for Rosaiah's death.



He has served as a minister in the Cabinet of almost all the Congress Chief Ministers and served as Finance Minister for a long time. He is credited with introducing the state budget a total of 16 times. Rosaiah was born on July 4, 1933 in Vemur of Guntur district. He completed his degree in Commerce from Guntur Hindu College. He was first elected to the Legislative assembly in 1968. Elected to the Congress Party as an MLC in 1968, 1974 and 1980.