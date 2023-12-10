Telangana: Laughter, greetings and joy mark Day 1 in the House

Hyderabad: The first session of the third Telangana Legislative Assembly began on a colourful note on Saturday. The newly elected Congress MLAs were excited to enter the assembly premises for the first time with their family members.

Senior leaders and MLAs from Congress and BRS reached the assembly after paying tributes to the Telangana martyrs at Gun Park. Congress MLA from Ramagundam Makhan Singh Raj Thakur drew special attention on the Assembly premises. Clad in Singareni coal work by wearing a cap and holding a spade, Thakur came to the Assembly along with his wife.

The first time youngest MLAs from the Congress Yashaswini Reddy who defeated senior BRS leader E Dayakar Rao from Palakurthi and M Rohit elected from Medak were the centre of attraction in the House as they received applause from Congress leaders and ministers for defeating the senior most BRS leaders in the just concluded assembly elections.

The Congress MLAs were seen exchanging greetings for coming to power after 10 years of the formation of Telangana State. The MLAs from Nalgonda district and Mahabubnagar districts came to the Assembly in groups.

A festival atmosphere prevailed in the lobbies where the MLAs and ministers congratulated each other.

The BRS MLAs looked a bit disappointed for the party’s unexpected debacle in the elections. Senior Leader T Harish Rao was the only leader who was actively moving on the Assembly premises and addressed a press conference along with his party MLAs at the end of the session.

MIM legislators clad in traditional Sherwani dress arrived in the House and congratulated their leader

Akabaruddin Owaisi for being elected as Protem Speaker of the Assembly. People who came to the assembly were seen taking selfies with their leaders and MLAs after the end of the session.