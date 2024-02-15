Telangana Legislative Assembly session to continue, caste census bill to be introduced

The Legislative Assembly of Telangana is gearing up to approve the highly-anticipated Finance Bill during its ongoing budget meetings. Simultaneously, the government is eyeing the introduction of the Caste Census Bill, aiming to fulfill a pre-election promise. However, the main area of focus will undoubtedly be on the soon-to-be-presented Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, highlighting the status of the controversial Kaleshwaram project.

With the budget session in full swing, the Telangana government is determined to push forward its legislative agenda. The proposed Currency Bill, if approved, will mark a significant milestone in the state's financial landscape. Details regarding the contents of the bill remain temporarily under wraps but are expected to align with the government's vision for a robust monetary system.

In a bid to address a long-standing concern, the government has expressed readiness to unveil the Caste Census Bill during the Assembly. The move aims to fulfill a promise made to the state's diverse population and ensure accurate representation of caste demographics. The bill's introduction is highly anticipated, particularly as it generates intense debate and sparks political friction.

However, overshadowing the spotlight is the impending presentation of the CAG report on the Kaleshwaram project. As the controversial irrigation initiative faces scrutiny, tensions between the ruling and opposition parties are expected to escalate. The CAG report will shed light on the project's progress, expenditures, and potential irregularities, fueling contentious discussions and accusations within the Assembly.

Furthermore, reports from various government departments, including Irrigation, Revenue, Finance, and Panchayati Raj, are scheduled to be presented alongside the CAG report. These reports are expected to provide valuable insights into the functioning of these departments and the allocation of funds, adding further fuel to the already intense dialogue within the Assembly.

Given the ongoing conflict between the ruling party and opposition, the presentation of the CAG report is certain to become a focal point of intense discussions.