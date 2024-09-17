Telangana Liberation Day celebrations at Secundrabad Parade Grounds on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, extending the greetings of Telangana Liberation Day to the people of the state has criticised, that all the previous governments of the state conspired to ground Telangana's history of liberation.

Addressing the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations at the Secundrabad Parade Grounds organised under the aegis of the Union Culture Ministry, he said, "If the previous rulers had not distorted the history, Telangana Liberation Day would have been celebrated on September 17 just like Independence Day on August 15 and Republic Day on January 26.

He asked why Telangana didn't get independence on 15 August 1947. This was shown in the movie 'Rajakar' showing the history of the Telangana struggle. Congratulations to the movie makers' initiative, he said, the Telangana Liberation Days is celebrated under the auspices of the Center to inform future generations of the truth.

Sanjay Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah agreed to celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day and Union Minister of Coal and Mines Kishan Reddy for taking the initiative.