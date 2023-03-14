Telangana: Light to heavy rains predicted in the state from tomorrow in the state

Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has said that light to heavy rains will occur across the state for four days from Wednesday as the trough of winds blowing westward in the state from east and south-east directions strengthened on Monday. The winds are likely to blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. At the same time, it has been revealed that temperatures of 36 to 40 degrees are likely to be recorded in various districts.



The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of hailstorm in North Telangana districts and heavy rains in North, West and North-East districts on 17th. There is a chance of thunder and lightening rain at some places in Adilabad, Komuram Bheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Siricilla, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri-Kottagudem districts on Thursday. Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Sirisilla and Kamareddy districts will experience thunder, lightning and gusty winds on Friday. Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Rajanna Sirisilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Kumrambhim, Manchiryala, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Kamareddy and Mulugu districts are likely to experience thunder, lightning and hailstorm on Saturday.

Due to this, the meteorological department has issued yellow warnings to the respective districts for three days. Meanwhile, the temperatures of 36-40 degrees are likely to be recorded in many districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.