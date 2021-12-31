Telangana: Liquor sale highest in 2021

Hyderabad: The New Year proved to be prosperous for the State Government. During the month of December alone, the liquor sales in Telangana was Rs 3,350 crore as against Rs 2,767 crore in December 2020.

On Friday, the last day of 2021, by permitting all pubs, clubs and star hotels to organise events and allowing liquor shops to remain open till midnight, the sales are estimated to be around Rs 105 crore if not more. According to the Excise department, 2021 recorded the highest liquor sales. Hope the new year breaks last year's record.