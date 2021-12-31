  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: Liquor sale highest in 2021

Telangana Liquor sale highest in 2021
x

Telangana: Liquor sale highest in 2021

Highlights

The New Year proved to be prosperous for the State Government. During the month of December alone, the liquor sales in Telangana was Rs 3,350 crore as against Rs 2,767 crore in December 2020.

Hyderabad: The New Year proved to be prosperous for the State Government. During the month of December alone, the liquor sales in Telangana was Rs 3,350 crore as against Rs 2,767 crore in December 2020.

On Friday, the last day of 2021, by permitting all pubs, clubs and star hotels to organise events and allowing liquor shops to remain open till midnight, the sales are estimated to be around Rs 105 crore if not more. According to the Excise department, 2021 recorded the highest liquor sales. Hope the new year breaks last year's record.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X