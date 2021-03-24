Telangana lobbies for Ramappa temple renovation

Mulugu: Seeking urgent intervention of the Centre to ensure the 800-year-old Ramappa Temple, a testimony to the architectural elegance of the Kakatiya dynasty, 210 kms northeast of Hyderabad, in good nick, Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, Rajya Sabha members Banda Prakash and Joginapally Santosh Kumar, along with MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, met Union Minister for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel in Delhi on Wednesday.

The leaders submitted a memorandum urging the Union Minister to initiate action to protect the historic temples – Ramappa, which is vying for UNESCO's World Heritage Sites tag, Thousand Pillars and other temples graced with sculptural elegance.

MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, who explained the glory of the temples spread across erstwhile Warangal district, emphasised the need for protecting them by renovating and developing.

He recalled that Ramappa temple was the only nomination from the country in 2019 and has every chance to get its name inscribed on UNESCO's World heritage Sites list.

On the other hand, the renovation work on Thousand Pillars temple has been on hold due to scarcity of funds. The MLC said that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which removed the pillars for the reconstruction of the 'Natya Mandapam' in 2005 is yet to complete the assembling. It's learnt that the Union Minister responded positively to look into the matter.