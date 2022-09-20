Telangana makes big strides in power sector

Hyderabad: Telangana government has achieved remarkable progress in the power sector and ensured uninterrupted power supply to all sectors in the State since 2014. Perhaps, Telangana is the only State in India where power cuts are not imposed with the constant efforts made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The State government accorded top priority to the power sector after coming to power in 2014 and allocated more funds to provide quality power supply to all the sectors.

In 2014, Telangana's per capita electricity consumption was 1,110 units. Now, it has increased to 2,012 units. The installed power capacity at the time of formation of the State was only 7,778 MW. As a result of the government's efforts, the State now has installed power capacity of 17,305 MW. The State has also registered an increase in solar power generation from 74 MW to a record 4,478 MW in the last eight years. Compared to national per capita consumption, Telangana's per capita electricity consumption is 73 per cent higher, officials said.

"Per capita electricity consumption is an indicator that reflects the State's overall progress. Telangana's per capita electricity consumption is a source of pride for us," they said. As part of the measures taken to protect the environment, the Telangana Solar Power Policy was considered one of the best solar policies in the country. Around 4,950 MW of solar power capacity was expected to be generated in the State and it will cross 8,000 MW next year. Telangana is setting an example to other States in the country for registering rapid progress in electricity, drinking water, irrigation, agriculture, public welfare, industrial and IT in a short time.