Telangana: Man bludgeoned to death in Sangareddy

Sangareddy town. Locals found the dead body near Rajiv Park and alerted the police. The man is said to be a native of Nanded in Maharashtra. A man was brutally attacked with stones by some unidentified assailants here intown. Locals found the dead body near Rajiv Park and alerted the police. The man is said to be a native of Nanded in Maharashtra.

Uttam Ramyad is a native of Kal Aber village in Nanded district. The police said that the assailants hit him with a boulder stone on his head. His death was instantaneous. The murder is suspected to have taken place last night.

The police rushed to the spot and inspected the area. Sniffer dogs were also pressed into service to trace the miscreants. An investigation is underway.

On February 5, 2020 - Podupu Krishna aka Ajay Krishna and B Srikanth, residents of Gopalapuram village of Shankarpally in Rangareddy district killed three people including two lorry drivers and an employee of Toshiba. Krishna offered a lift to the employee who was walking back to his village, Kulpagur after getting down from the bus at 11.30 pm. The culprit took away cash from the man and then stabbed him to death.

On the next day, the accused took money from the drivers while they were sleeping in a hut and later killed them.