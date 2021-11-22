  • Menu
Telangana: Man dies after jumping in front of train in Ramagundam

In a tragic incident, a man died after jumping in front of a train here at Ramagundam railway station of Peddapally district.

Sanjay Kumar (27), a native of Kaira in Odisha was working a hardware shop in Hyderabad along with his grandfather. According to JRP head constable Suresh, Sanjay Kumar is said to be mentally ill and has been undergoing treatment.

On Sunday, he went to Ramagundam railway station from Hyderabad where he jumped in front of Rajdhani express that was going to Bengaluru from New Delhi.

The railway police sent the body for autopsy. A case has been registered.

