Telangana: Man electrocuted to death on a electric pole in Nalgonda

In a tragic incident, a man electrocuted to death on a electric pole due to negligence of the electrical staff in Devarakonda in Nalgonda district. Going into the details, Krishna Goud, 26, of Chintapalli, is a local who takes current meter readings from a contractor. The linemen has taken him, saying he had work to do as he also knew the current work. An unexpected commotion occurred while climbing a power pole and repairing current wires.



He grabbed the power cords believing that the power supply was stopped from the feeder. However, Krishna Goyd was electrocuted with the power supply from another feeder due to the negligence of the staff and lost his life on the current pole. His body hanging on the pillar shocked the onlookers. Krishna Goud of Chintapalli married less than a year ago and his wife is pregnant. Being the only son after four daughters, the family members mourned over the deathof the man while the villagers were shocked to see the wife crying as she saw her husband's body.



Krishna Goud died due to negligence of electrical staff and officials. A dharna was held on the sidewalk demanding a government job for one person in the house and compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the family. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and reviewed the situation. The case was registered and investigated.