Telangana: Man who tested positive for coronavirus hangs self in Mahabubabad

A 52-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling in front of his suicide at his native place in Mahabubabad. Locals who found his body on Wednesday morning alerted the police.

According to the police, the man identified as Janardhan Reddy, a native of Madipalli in Mahabubabad had moved to Hyderabad along with his family to earn a livelihood. Janardhan who found symptoms of coronavirus under the tests. After learning his samples turning positive for the virus, Janardhan slipped into depression.

Though the police and health officials asked him to stay in home isolation, Janardhan went to Madipalli without informing his family and was found dead on Wednesday morning. A pall of gloom surrounded in the village with the death of Janardhan Reddy.

Mahabubabad district on Tuesday recorded 27 coronavirus positive cases out of the total 1,430 positive cases across the state. Around seven members succumbed to the virus on Tuesday taking the total number of fatalities to 429.