Telangana martyr Srikanth Chary’s death anniversary observed

Hanumakonda: Telangana State was realised through the sacrifices of martyrs, said former Chief Whip and BRS district president D Vinay Bhaskar.

The death anniversary of Kasoju Srikantha Chari, who sacrificed his life during the second phase of the Telangana statehood movement, was observed at the BRS district office in Hanumakonda on Tuesday.

Vinay Bhaskar, along with other party leaders, paid floral tributes to Srikantha Chari’s portrait. Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Bhaskar said that the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for Telangana will never be forgotten, and the BRS party will always stand by their families.

He emphasised that Telangana’s first Chief Minister, KCR, governed in line with the aspirations of the Telangana martyrs.

He also highlighted that the martyrs of Telangana remain an enduring inspiration for the State’s journey from achieving statehood to realising the vision of “Bangaru Telangana” (Golden Telangana).

Vinay reiterated that the sacrifices of the martyrs will always be remembered by the Telangana society and the BRS cadre. He pledged to continue striving for the development and welfare of Telangana society.