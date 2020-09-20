Telangana: Medical fraternity seeks more workers

Hyderabad: Medical fraternity from Telangana urged the government to go for permanent recruitment as there is a dire need of more Health Care Workers (HCWs) to treat Covid patients in rural and urban areas and a majority of them are reluctant to join under contract recruitment.



Health Minister Eatala Rajender was urged to notify the organisation of local cadres through GAD (General Administration Department) for direct recruitment of HCWs in the interest of public health emergency.

Also, the minister was urged to consider Assistant Professors in Teaching medical colleges as State Cadre posts excluding from multi zonal system. Dr G Srinivas, General Secretary of HRDA, and other members called on the Health Minister.