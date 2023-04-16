Telangana: Minister Gangula Kamalakar escaped a mishap after stage collapses in Karimnagar

Telangana Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar escaped a danger after the stage that was set for a program collapsed due to excess number of people.



According to the details, the minister attended a program in Cherlabootkur of Karimnagar district and went on the the stage. However, the stage collapsed and the activists including the minister also fell down. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.



The minister said that he suffered a minor injury and opined that ZPTC's leg was broken. The locals said that the stage was collapsed due to the presence of the crowd on the stage in large scale.

