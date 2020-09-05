Telangana minister Harish Rao tests positive for coronavirus

Finance minister of Telangana Tanneru Harish Rao has tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. It was confirmed by the minister who took to Twitter and said it was infected with the virus.

It is learned that Harish Rao has developed mild symptoms of the virus and underwent tests, the results of which came positive. "On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get COVID Test done," he tweeted.

On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get Covid Test done — Harish Rao Thanneeru #StayHome #StaySafe (@trsharish) September 5, 2020



He further asked the people who came in contact with him for the last few days to move into quarantine and get the tests done. Rao might have contracted the virus while participating in welfare programmes or getting in contact with people. He is one among the public representatives who frequently interact with the people always using a mask and following other precautionary measures.



Rao got the coronavirus tests done, the results of which arrived late on Friday night. On learning Harish Rao infecting with the virus, his brother-in-law and IT minister KT Rama Rao hoped fast recovery of the Siddipet MLA. "Get well soon Bava. I am sure you'll recover faster than others," he tweeted.

Following the development, Harish Rao will give a miss to the assembly sessions which are scheduled to begin from September 7.

