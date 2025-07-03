Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, husband meet AICC in-charge amid party feud in Warangal district

Hyderabad: Telangana Forest and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and her husband and Congress leader Konda Murali met AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natrajan here on Thursday amid the ongoing feud in the party in Warangal district after Murali's recent remarks against some leaders.

The couple submitted a report to the AICC in-charge on the happenings within the party in the United Warangal district.

After the meeting, Konda Surekha said that she has been effectively discharging her duties as the minister.

Konda Surekha told media persons that she has done nothing wrong as the minister, and anybody can see the files relating to her ministry.

The minister also defended the political ambitions of their daughter Sushmita, which reportedly triggered a feud in the party. She said Sushmita has the right to plan her future.

Murali told media persons that he is the representative of the backward classes. Murali claimed that he enjoys people's support.

"I have been saying that I am not scared of anybody. I was not scared of many cases filed against me," he said.

Murali also stated that he wants the Congress party to thrive and is eager to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister.

The meeting of the Konda couple with Meenakshi Natrajan comes a day before AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge's visit to Hyderabad.

Murali had recently made some remarks against Congress MPs, MLAs, and other leaders from the Warangal district, triggering a row in the party. The party leaders lodged complaints against Murali with the disciplinary committee of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

Last week, Murali appeared before the disciplinary committee headed by MP Mallu Ravi and gave his explanation.

Murali is said to have alleged that Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who is also the in-charge minister for Warangal district, has been exhibiting an indifferent attitude towards his wife, Minister Konda Surekha

However, the disciplinary panel issued him a show-cause notice. Murali has been asked to submit a written report.

After giving explanation before the panel, Murali once again made certain remarks against a section of party leaders, including ministers.

He demanded the resignation of turncoat MLAs who had defected from the BRS to the Congress, an apparent reference to MLA Kadiyam Srihari, the latter's daughter and Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya and Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy.

The Konda couple has considerable influence in Parkal, which was represented by Surekha from 2009 to 2012.

Surekha, who now represents Warangal East constituency, and Murali are reportedly keen to field their daughter Sushmita from Parkal in the next Assembly elections. The constituency has been witnessing frequent clashes between supporters of the Konda couple and Prakash Reddy.