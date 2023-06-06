Telangana: Minister launches website for enrollment of traditional occupation beneficiaries

Live
Hyderabad: Minister for BC Welfare Gangula Kamalakar on Tuesday launched a website for the enrollment of names who are involved in traditional occupations for getting financial assistance from the State government.
As the State government has recently announced Rs. one lakh financial assistance to those involved in the traditional occupations and it has decided to disburse the financial assistance during the ongoing Formation Day celebrations, the Minister urged all the eligible beneficiaries to register their names with the website.
The eligible people from communities such as Vishwa Brahmin, Nayibrahmin, Rajaka and Medari should login https://tsobmnmsbc.cgg.
gov.in. and upload their application paper with attachment of photo, caste certificate and Aadhar Card.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will officially launch the scheme at Mancherial on June 9. On the same day, Ministers and MLAs will handover one lakh rupees to the beneficiaries in their respective areas across the State.