Telangana: Minister Puvvada Ajay launches Nursing college at Tarnaka RTC hospital

Telangana State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the state-of-the-art facilities at Tarnaka RTC Hospital in Hyderabad were being set up with the aim of providing better medical services to TSRTC staff. On Thursday, Minister Ajay inaugurated the Oxygen Plant, Operation Theater Complex, Ambulances and Hospital Administration Building along with the Nursing College.



He said the government was strengthening the hospital, which was previously limited to nominal medical services is now has all facilities, especially the RTC staff, to ensure medical care. He said that the referral of staff to private hospitals was a burden of Rs. 40 crore per annum and now there was no such situation and permanent arrangements could be made.

"We are making the College of Nursing available on the premises of Tarnaka RTC Hospital from this year in which RTC staff and their children are allocated five seats," he said. Transport Minister Ajay Kumar has promised to set up a vocational college soon.

Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that for the first time a 20-bed ICU was made available at a cost of Rs 80 lakh, a kidney center with four beds was set up and a dialysis mission was set up at a cost of Rs. 15 lakh. He further said the canteen was available for patients, their assistants and staff at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore and provided all kinds of medicines free of cost to the patients. "At present, the hospital has four operating theaters, as well as MRI, CT scan and CathLab services," Minister Ajay Kumar said. RTC Chairman, MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, RTC MD V.C. Sajjanar, etc. participated.