Telangana: Minister Puvvada Ajay launches SHE Teams Gender Equality Run in Khammam

Telangana State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that the Telangana state government has taken special measures for the safety of women and has set up she teams system to strengthen police security. Minister Puvvada, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the She-Teams run from Sardar Patel Stadium in Khammam to Lakaram Tank Bund to create awareness about women's security and gender equality.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister Puvvada said that the aim is to provide a safe environment for women across the state

Shee-teams are working. He said that as in the past, the number of incidents of mob violence, hooliganism, and theft against women has come down and this was possible due to the tough decisions taken by Chief Minister KCR against criminals.

In line with the theme 'Today is Gender Equality for a Sustainable Tomorrow', the Khammam Police Department appreciated the management of Gender Equality 2K and 5K Rains under the She-Team. He said that by increasing the surveillance system of CCTV cameras, crime could be kept under control. The Minister lauded the police force for its efforts. "The Telangana state government, which has been implementing various programs for the protection of women will continue to protect women," Puvvada Ajay said.

He then congratulated the organisers for raising awareness through this run on women's safety and gender equality. Those who completed the run were then presented with a certificate of appreciation. Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, SUDA, Chairman Vijay District Collector VP Gautam Police Commissioner Vishnu S. were present on the occasion.