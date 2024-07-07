Live
- Man injured after middle berth of train collapses in Bengal
- Upcoming Assembly election is a battle for survival of Maharashtra's identity and pride, says Uddhav Thackeray
- Committed to cleanliness, efficient drainage systems in Gurugram: Haryana Chief Secy
- Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey join Trinbago Knight Riders for 2024 Women’s CPL
- With just 20 health workers per 10K people, strain on healthcare is immense
- Congress Leaders Thank Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers for Reintegrating Five Village Panchayats into Telangana
- One more big shock to BRS party
- Every adult should be Educated says Additional DC Narshing Rao
- If Congress returns to power, Mewat will get railway line: Bhupinder Hooda
- Abhishek’s whirlwind century, Gaikwad’s 77 not out carry India to massive 234/4
Just In
Telangana Minister Satyavathi Rathod Inaugurates Vanamahotsav in Mulugu, Plants Trees with Students
Highlights
Mulugu: On Sunday, in the Mulugu district, Telangana Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Women, and Child Welfare, Satyavathi Rathod,...
Mulugu: On Sunday, in the Mulugu district, Telangana Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Women, and Child Welfare, Satyavathi Rathod, inaugurated the Vanamahotsav program at Jakaram Social Welfare Gurukul School by planting trees.
Following the tree planting, the minister had breakfast with the students.
The event was attended by District Collector Divakar T.S., Additional Collector of Local Institutions P. Sreeja, DFO Rahul Kishan Jadav, DRDO Srinivas Kumar, DSP Ravinder, and other relevant officials.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS