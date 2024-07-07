Telangana Minister Satyavathi Rathod Inaugurates Vanamahotsav in Mulugu, Plants Trees with Students

Mulugu: On Sunday, in the Mulugu district, Telangana Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Women, and Child Welfare, Satyavathi Rathod, inaugurated the Vanamahotsav program at Jakaram Social Welfare Gurukul School by planting trees.





Following the tree planting, the minister had breakfast with the students.

The event was attended by District Collector Divakar T.S., Additional Collector of Local Institutions P. Sreeja, DFO Rahul Kishan Jadav, DRDO Srinivas Kumar, DSP Ravinder, and other relevant officials.