Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy meets Chandrababu, discusses on floods

In a significant meeting at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy engaged in a cordial discussion with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The meeting covered a range of pressing issues, with a particular focus on the impact of recent floods affecting both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Sources indicate that Reddy, who visited Vijayawada to meet a childhood friend, took the opportunity to strengthen the ties between the two neighboring states through his dialogue with CM Chandrababu. The discussions reportedly emphasized the importance of maintaining good relations and collaborating on mutual challenges faced by both states.

This meeting highlights the ongoing commitment from leaders in both regions to address common concerns and foster cooperative governance.