Live
- Rajasthan school students to get marks for behaviour, planting trees
- 7 in 10 Indians say health cover to all above 70 to significantly benefit elderly: Poll
- India's bio-economy projected to reach $300 billion by 2030: Dr Jitendra Singh
- Impasse continues as junior doctors stick to 'live telecast of talks' demand
- Rahul Gandhi should clear confusion on reservations: Prashant Kishor
- IOA president PT Usha issues show cause notice to IOA treasurer after complaint of violation of National Sports Code
- Odisha Cabinet okays 10 pc quota for ex-Agniveers in uniformed services
- Shooting: Twenty-three member Indian squad named for ISSF World Cup Final, Manu Bhaker opts out
- Senior citizens elated over Centre's move to expand Rs 5 lakh health cover for all aged 70 and above
- A.R.M (Ajayante Randam Moshanam) Review: A captivating journey through time and self-discovery
Just In
Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy meets Chandrababu, discusses on floods
In a significant meeting at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy engaged in a cordial discussion with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
In a significant meeting at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy engaged in a cordial discussion with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The meeting covered a range of pressing issues, with a particular focus on the impact of recent floods affecting both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Sources indicate that Reddy, who visited Vijayawada to meet a childhood friend, took the opportunity to strengthen the ties between the two neighboring states through his dialogue with CM Chandrababu. The discussions reportedly emphasized the importance of maintaining good relations and collaborating on mutual challenges faced by both states.
This meeting highlights the ongoing commitment from leaders in both regions to address common concerns and foster cooperative governance.