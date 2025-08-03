Live
Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy vows to stop Banakacharla Project by AP
Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has vowed to resist the Banakacharla project being pursued by the Andhra Pradesh government. He stated that the Central Water Commission (CWC), Godavari River Management Board, and the Polavaram Project Authority have all rejected permits for the project due to objections raised by Telangana. The Centre has halted environmental clearances in response to concerns raised by the state’s irrigation department.
Reddy made the remarks while participating in a ration card distribution event in Dharmaram, Peddapalli district, alongside Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Tummala Nageswara Rao, and Adluri Laxman Kumar. The minister stressed that Telangana had strongly voiced its objections during a recent Chief Ministers' meeting in Delhi. He argued that the project violates the State Bifurcation Act and the 1980 Godavari River Water Distribution Agreements. Reddy also criticised Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders for making irresponsible statements despite these concerns.