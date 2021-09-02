Telangana Ministers urge Union Commerce Minister to stand by farmers of Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Ministers on Wednesday urged the Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to stand by farmers of Telangana, who are coming up in their lives because of the pro-farmer policies of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Ministers KT Rama Rao and Gangula Kamalakar met Piyush Goyal during their visit to New Delhi on Wednesday. The Ministers requested the Centre to procure 50 lakh metric tonnes of parboiled rice through Food Corporation of India (FCI).

They also requested the Union Minister to procure 80 lakh metric tonnes from the rainy season crop as promised earlier.

They informed that because of the Rythu Bandhu, 24-hour free power and Kaleswaram project, the paddy was grown in more than 55 lakh acres and the government procured 92.35 lakh metric tonnes rice.

The milling process was going on but the FCI has announced that only 24.57 lakh metric tonnes would be procured out of 62.82 lakh metric tonnes, which would result in huge losses to the Telangana farmers, the Ministers said.