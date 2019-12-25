Telangana: Miryalguda rural SI suspended on corruption charges

A sub-inspector (SI) from Miryalguda rural police station was suspended on the charges of corruption on Wednesday.

Along with the corruption charges, it was also alleged that Saidababu is delaying in registering case and non-implementation of the Sand tax system.

The district superintendent of Police Ranganath who launched an enquiry based on the call data of the SI has suspended him. On the orders of the SP, Hyderabad range DIG Siva Shankar Reddy suspended Saidababu.

On December 3, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar suspended a sub-inspector and two home guards of Saifabad traffic police station on the charges of corruption.

SI Ram Babu, home guards K Anka Rao and Gopal were accused of collecting bribes from motorists.