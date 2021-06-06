Telangana: Moist leader Madhukar dies of coronavirus

Another heavy blow for Maoists! Maoist Gaddam Madhukar, Dandakaranya Special Zone Divisional Committee secretary died while receiving corona treatment. He died on the way while travelling from Warangal to Hyderabad for treatment. On the 2nd of this month, while conducting a vehicle inspection in the Warangal suburb, Mattewada police arrested a courier (minor) along with Gaddam Madhukar. He was later shifted for treatment. Madhukar was first examined at Warangal Hospital and he was tested corona positive. Madhukar passed away while moving to Hyderabad.

Madhukar told police that 12 other key leaders in Dandakaranya were infected with corona. Madhukar, a native of Kondapalli, Bezur Zone, Kumarakom, Asifabad District, joined the People's War in 1999. According to Madhukar, 12 key leaders of the Maoist party are suffering from the corona. Among them are Katakam Sudarshan, Tippari Tirupati, Yapa Narayana, Bade Chokkarao, Katakam Rajireddy, Katta Ramchanderreddy, Mula Devenderreddy, Kunkati Venkataya, Muchaki Unjal, Kodi Manjula, Poonam Padma and Kakarla Sunitha.

Police said Maoists to come out of the forest for the sake of Covid-19 treatment. Police officials also suggested that, if Maoists meet them, they would take care and help them in the treatment process. Some of the Maoists are being treated in the forest and want to come out to get better treatment. It is learned that 10 Maoists have already passed away in the forests of Chhattisgarh due to this novel virus.