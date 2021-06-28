Telangana: More rains in store

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to witness heavy rains in the next 48 hours under the influence of cyclonic circulation which lies over coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD (India Meteorological Department) has predicted light to moderate rains with thunderstorms in many areas in Telangana. Heavy rains are likely in north Telangana.

Meanwhile, many districts in the State, including Ranga Reddy, Medak, Warangal, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Komaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Khammam, Sircilla, Suryapet, Sangareddy, and Jogulamba Gadwal district experienced moderate rains. But it was enough to cause damage to standing vegetable and commercial crops. The state agriculture and marketing department has been asked to assess the damage.

Disaster management teams have been deployed in Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar Municipal Corporations where the threat of submergence of low-lying areas are more. During the last monsoon season, Warangal town bore the brunt of heavy rains and many areas were inundated.

The State Irrigation department asked to monitor water levels at all minor, medium, and major reservoirs. Flood flows in Krishna and Godavari were under close watch.

The highest rainfall of 15.4 cm was reported in Habshipur village in Siddipet district, followed by Tukkapur with 10.8 cm in the same district. In Khammam district, Sirupuram village received the highest rainfall of 10 cm till on Sunday evening.

Hyderabad too received moderate rains in many parts of the city like Uppal, Koti, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Sanathnagar, Vanasthalipuram, LB Nagar and Hayatnagar. Waterlogging was witnessed in many parts of the city. But being Sunday, there were not many traffic snarls. The GHMC staff swung into action and cleared the waterlogging.

Following heavy downpour in Musheerabad and Adikmet areas, Nagamani Kunta nala overflowed and roads in several colonies got submerged. In Dayanand Nagar and Sai Colony, water entered houses.