Telangana: More than 300 cows rescued from cattle mafia

Hyderabad: More than 300 gauvansh have been rescued from the clutches of cattle mafia in different districts of the State in the last three days, with combined efforts of Gau Gyan Foundation and Telangana police.

Telangana State Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act 1977 (Sections 3, 5, 6, 10, 11), PCA act 1960 (Sections 11, 38), Transport of Animals Rules 1978 (Section 56 A,B,C) and IPC 428 and 429 - all point that the activities of the mafia are illegal and punishable under Indian Law.

The members of Gau Gyan Foundation stated that they will not even let goats be slaughtered, cows and bulls are a far cry. "If this is not stopped, we will go to Supreme Court. We will create so much awareness, not just in India, but all over the world, that they will be forced to stop," the members added.