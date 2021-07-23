Telangana: Motkupalli Narasimhulu resigns to BJP, takes a dig at party and Etela Rajender

Former minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu has resigned from the BJP and sent his resignation letter to party state president Bandi Sanjay. Speaking to media in Hyderabad, Motkupalli lamented that despite his experience and long political history, he was not given a proper place in the party. He objected that at least he was not given a chance to be an executive member of the BJP Central Committee.



He Said he was embarrassed for not being informed about the former minister Etela Rajender's entry into the party. He also made clear that he had informed the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay that he was invited to express his views at the Dalit empowerment meeting organised by CM KCR.

However, he said he was saddened by the differences within the party and announced his resignation from the BJP in the wake of these developments.

He praised the Dalit Bandhu brought by KCR as an excellent scheme and called on all Dalits to stand by the CM KCR party in the Huzurabad by-election. During his resignation from the BJP, he was furious over Etela Rajender and was incensed that he was corrupt and do not deserve to contest the elections.