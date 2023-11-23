Telangana Movement gave me inspiration: Pawan Kalyan

Warangal: Warangal, the epicentre of Telangana Movement, has given me the ‘killer instinct’ and the will power to stay upright in politics, matinee idol and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said. Addressing a large gathering amid cheers and roars from his fans here on Wednesday, Pawan extended his support to BJP candidates – Errabelli Pradeep Rao (Warangal East) and Rao Padma (Warangal West).

Telangana Movement has always inspired me and in fact, I am drawing courage from it to fight against the rowdies and factionists in Andhra politics, Pawan said. It’s disappointing to find the level of corruption in Telangana, which was built on the sacrifices of 1,200 odd people. Although the people wished for a corruption free administration with impetus on social justice, it went awry. It needs to be set right with a leader from backward classes at the helm of affairs of Telangana, and the Narendra Modi-led BJP is making strides in that direction, he said. He clarified that he will continue his association with the BJP.

Stating that Andhra gave him birth and Telangana rebirth, Pawan said that he will continue to echo the issues faced by the people in both the States. “From next year onwards, I will extend my political activity in Telangana as well. I waited about 10 years but the situation in Telangana is no different from Andhra. It’s time to raise the issues faced by the people,” Pawan said.

Jana Sena chief appealed to people to support Errabelli Pradeep Rao and Rao Padma. He said that both the leaders are committed and non-controversial. Referring to Pradeep Rao, Pawan said that he knew him since 2009. BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy, former MLAs Marthineni Dharma Rao and Vannala Sriramulu were among others present.