Telangana: MP Santosh Kumar inaugurates Koti Vruksharchana program in Moinabad

The Telangana government has launched the Koti Vruksharchana program, aiming to plant one crore saplings across the state. The program was formally inaugurated by MP Santhosh Kumar, along with Ministers Indrakaran Reddy, Sabita Indra Reddy, and Patnam Mahender Reddy, in the Manchirevus of Moinabad Mandal, Rangareddy District. The plantation program began in the Forestrek Park located in that area, which was also inaugurated by the MP and the ministers. Several other dignitaries, including MP Ranjith Reddy, MLC Vanidevi, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and MLAs, participated in the program.

The Manchirevu region, previously plagued by construction waste and an unpleasant odor, has now been transformed into the Forestrek Park, a haven for nature enthusiasts. The Forest Department and the Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) jointly developed the 256-acre land as a Forestrek park.

The park offers various amenities such as a drinking water plant, toilet block, watchtower, village deity temple, open gymnasium, walking track, rock paintings, trekking amphitheater, waterfall, balancing stones, baby elephant, eagle face, rocking stones, and sitting benches. The watchtower, specifically designed to enjoy the Hyderabad skyline, adds to the park's attractions.

The Forestrek Park in Manchirevu is expected to generate a monthly income of approximately Rs. 3 lakhs and provide employment to 11 individuals on an outsourcing basis. The park is anticipated to attract hundreds of visitors daily, with up to 2,000 people visiting on Sundays, particularly for trekking activities.